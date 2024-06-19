7 Ways That Adolf Hitler Was A Near-Perfect Type Of Antichrist-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 18 2024

Did you know that the life of Adolf Hitler in many ways almost a perfect match for how the Bible says the Antichrist will be when he arrives on the scene in the days after the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church? Tonight we look at 7 ways that Adolf Hitler was a near-perfect type of the Biblical Antichrist, as well as take your Bible questions in another exciting NTEB Open Forum. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are looking at how Adolf Hitler was a type of the biblical Antichrist is 7 particulars, things that match so closely it’s hard to believe that Hitler was not the actual Antichrist. Did you know that his Nazi Party ID card was 555? It was an we’ll show it to you. The next one won’t be just a type, and he will be 666. This is a fascinating study, one you won’t want to miss, plus we take your Bible questions on any topic from Genesis to Revelation!