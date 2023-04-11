Science Association Ousts CO2 Coalition From Event, ‘Trans’ Mob Attacks Female Athlete

The National Science Teaching Association ousted the CO2 Coalition from its annual convention in Atlanta; a “trans” mob physically attacked swimmer Riley Gaines during a speech at San Francisco University; a Florida sheriff scolded the media for anti-gun narrative; French president urges Europe to distance itself from the U.S. dollar; and the Biden regime says it doesn’t know who’s behind the military intelligence leaks.

Alex Newman Interviews Alan Dershowitz. Alex also debunks lies about guns, and then Zoe Warren gives his take on the Michigan gun grab.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com