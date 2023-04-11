Science Association Ousts CO2 Coalition From Event, ‘Trans’ Mob Attacks Female Athlete

The National Science Teaching Association ousted the CO2 Coalition from its annual convention in Atlanta; a “trans” mob physically attacked swimmer Riley Gaines during a speech at San Francisco University; a Florida sheriff scolded the media for anti-gun narrative; French president urges Europe to distance itself from the U.S. dollar; and the Biden regime says it doesn’t know who’s behind the military intelligence leaks.
Alex Newman Interviews Alan Dershowitz. Alex also debunks lies about guns, and then Zoe Warren gives his take on the Michigan gun grab.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.