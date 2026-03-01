BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Booby F'n Kennedy - Fork-Tongued Scumbag Poisons America for "National Security"
23 hours ago

Streamed live 2/26/26 

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Booby F'n Kennedy a.k.a. RFK Jr. - Fork-Tongued Scumbag Poisons America for "National Security"


In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the latest "national security" scam by the Swarm: poison Americans, then call it protection. Dr.SHIVA breaks down President Trump's February 18, 2026 Executive Order invoking the Defense Production Act to prioritize glyphosate-based herbicides and elemental phosphorus, including immunity provisions that shield manufacturers when they comply with federal directives. He reveals why RFK Jr.'s public defense of this move is pure Not-So-Obvious Establishment: posture as a rebel, then serve the same machine that protects Big Ag, buries accountability, and sacrifices working people's health for power, profit and control.


Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-boo...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

Keywords
glyphosate herbicide america live national security poisons rfk jr dr shiva
