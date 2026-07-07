The Energy Crisis the Markets Can't Hide, an interview with Chris Rossini

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Markets may delay reality, but they can't erase it forever. From oil and natural gas to global supply chains, this discussion reveals why energy shortages eventually reshape economies, prices, and everyday life—regardless of optimistic headlines.
#EnergyCrisis #Oil #Economy #Markets #SupplyChain #Inflation #Energy #Finance
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