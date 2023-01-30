TRUMP's base VS re-ESTABLISHMENT of the status quo

cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1114)

"They're terrified of the Republican party becoming a reactionary party, which is where we're taking it."

"...now they want to reel out this governor from Florida, who just banned antisemitism in Florida, and say 'alright alright, uncle, okay okay we had enough, we get it, here, he's like Trump, he walks like Trump, he talks like Trump, he does the culture war stuff you like', but y'know is this okay?... and this is supposed to get everybody to put down the pitchforks, put down the torches and go vote for republicans again, and is about getting them to buy back in."

"It's about reestablishing the status quo, which is very much liberal... Reestablishing a status quo that is based on pandering to minorities, basically being like a soft liberalism."

[Small gov't, pro business, low taxes. More of a hawkish foreign policy, now against China. They all want to go to war against China... They want it to be the 80s again, except with China.]