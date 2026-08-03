Spectacular images show a missile strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against targets in Kiev (Kyiv) from the night of July 31 to the morning of August 1, 2026, striking military centers and factories in the capital of Kiev and its outskirts, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense. Russian forces bombarded Kievan defense industry and military logistics centers throughout the night in a powerful, coordinated attack, using high-precision land- and sea-based weapons, as well as attack drones, the Ministry of Defense added. The relentless attacks targeted facilities related to the production, storage, and supply of missiles, drones, radar systems, and electronic warfare equipment for the Ukrainian military in Kiev and Kiev Region. Ukrainian monitoring channels estimated that 25 missiles were launched within an hour, at intervals of 12 to 15 minutes, of which 6 were “Zircon” missiles, and the rest were “Iskander” missiles. With Ukrainian air defense systems depleted after the previous night, none of the missiles launched were able to intercept the incoming projectiles, triggering numerous explosions and massive fires that struck various targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry details the targets behind the overnight attack, in Ukrainian capital, the strikes hit: The Radioizmeritel plant: a key electronics supplier producing components for Neptune-MD missiles, FP-7 and FP-9 tactical rockets, and Grom-2 systems, along with navigation gear for Fire Point’s long-range FP-1 UAV; The Burevestnik facility, churning out electronic parts and radar equipment for medium- and long-range drones; Fire Point’s production site, where components and warheads for FP-5 Flamingo missiles are assembled; The Kiev-25 plant, manufacturing gear for Lima electronic warfare systems designed to jam and spoof navigation signals; The Kiev-21 UAV hub: both a storage depot and assembly line for Dead Fly, Osa Kamikaze, Link Drone, and Thunder UAV, as well as a producer of medium-range UAV parts. Meanwhile, the hit outside the city, in the Kiev Region: The Vishnevoye logistics hub: a key transit and distribution point for UAV components, also housing production lines for long- and medium-range strike drone parts.

Kiev appears to be headed for ruin, if policymakers like Zelensky—who continue to attack Russian civilian facilities—have not yet realized this. Russia is determined to achieve its objectives in Ukraine and reach its western border, the Ministry of Defense has repeatedly emphasized.

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