Dr. Lee Merritt Exposes The True Destruction of The COVID Pandemic Hoax

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Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the true destruction of the Covid pandemic hoax.
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