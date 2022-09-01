Dr. Lee Merritt Exposes The True Destruction of The COVID Pandemic Hoax

Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the true destruction of the Covid pandemic hoax.

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