Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Redpill: The [Bidan] Op
channel image
Son of the Republic
648 Subscribers
46 views
Published 13 hours ago

“If you were running this operation behind the scenes...”.

What more could you do to make Joe look weak and stupid and old — as well as evil, sick, treasonous etc?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (27 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347782978112

Keywords
jesse wattersjoe bidenclown showcontrolled oppositionlarpred pillpolitical theaterbody doublebad guywag the dogredpillchoreographystuntmanfall guythe moviefreak showbig guypuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt mancaptured operationdark brandonplot twistlive-action role play

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket