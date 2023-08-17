Jonathan Kleck - The Big Lie - Mind Control and Manipulation
44 views
•
Published a day ago
•
This presentation will address Kleck's tactics. The content of his claims will be addressed in another video.
Keywords
mind controlhitlermanipulationthe big liejonathan kleck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos