5G Technology Installed Outside London School Playground (This will KILL children! This is the REAL ''Second wave!'')

There is a lot of buzz in the mainstream fake news media about a 'second wave' of this manufactured ''virus''. The only 'wave' of illness and death will be caused by ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION from the installation of deadly 5G towers and equipment DURING LOCKDOWN! Not a damn fake virus jumping out of bats and into humans! Virology is a FRAUD just like allopathic medicine! Do NOT trust the government or the mainstream media, they are OWNED and CONTROLLED by Bilderberg Eugenicists like Bill Gates, who wants to forcibly vaccinate people (most members of the Bilderberg Group want to exterminate the world population) under the cover of 'inoculating from a 'virus' (which never existed as they are telling).



OFCOM- the organisation which allowed such technologies to be installed, declaring them 'safe', should be sued by the people of the UK in a class action lawsuit for allowing deadly technologies which are harmful to human health to be installed- and for COLLUDING with the media to discredit, quell or otherwise dismiss all criticism of these 5G millimetre wave technologies which MANY DOCTORS WORLDWIDE have already expressed grave concern about! When the 5G surveillance grid network is switched on, IT WILL KILL PEOPLE. This is what the empty hospitals and the lockdown are all about.