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773. Alien Xenomorph Real! Full Mind-Blowing Story by Jimmy Paine
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138 views • May 05, 2022
Space ship captain of the Nostromo (AKA Captain Dallas in the movie ALIEN) recounts it happened almost exactly like the movie, including the alien, the face hugger, and the derelict ship on LV-246 looking EXACTLY like what we see in the movie, only Ripply was a psychopath who freaked out and failed to destroy the ship, and Captain Dallas did not die, but he saved the ship and captured the alien! And Jonesy was not a cat, but a gremlin! Listen for yourself then listen again, and realize that this is the truth and those things really exist! AND they brought it back here, to Antarctica!
See this and more at the Super Soldier Talk channel with James Rink on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
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Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
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Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
See this and more at the Super Soldier Talk channel with James Rink on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
freeourworld.org
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
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