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Fed Chair and Treasury Sec Call For End of Bitcoin and National Digital Tracking ID
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172 views • March 25, 2021
Rep Bill Foster of IL gets the Fed Chair and Treasury Sec to go on the record about their dislike for digital currencies and the need for a National Digital Tracking ID system
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605b660c810be55cc0297c87
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605b660c810be55cc0297c87
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