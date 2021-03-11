© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Message from Dr. Bodo Schiffmann about the Covid19 (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
751 views • March 11, 2021
A Message from Dr. Bodo Schiffmann about the Covid19 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3P6yKf8trJRD/
A Message from Dr. Bodo Schiffmann about the Covid19 https://is.gd/6MQwuJ
Quote: "For all people around the world!Dr. Bodo Schiffman is a ENT (ear-nose-throat) specialist in Germany that makes YouTube video series since the beginning of the Covid19 panic in Germany.Many of his videos was deleted by YouTube, so that he has to create many channels and at the end moved to BitChute. You can find his video series in German from his channels: 1. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPIdT5vkOwQyDAtyhxaFzw 2. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC94WBmb8xvVUcV_b9Px0P3A 3. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFqZplJLluQB/ Almost all of his explainations in March and April match with the reality in last summer. He predicted correctly that the Covid-19 is not very dangerous as the politicians and mass media as assumed. He works also together with Dr. Heiko Schoening and many other doctors and activisms for the protest movement in Germany. Dr. Heiko Schöning was arrested in Hyde park as a special guest."
-
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4C6xaSIpC6Z/
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 2 of 2 https://is.gd/HSVkNS
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Schools returning in September with Mark Steele and Lee Garrett, 13th August 2020 https://is.gd/TEchXn
Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
COVID-19 dictator coup attempt in and via Victoria Australia August 2020 https://is.gd/gqLNMo
5G step to genocide - Know their plan Know their weakness (Enhanced) https://is.gd/Fe70pv
Skeptic society is part of Fabian society and their secret agenda, Karl Marx's communist manifesto https://is.gd/URequa
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA https://is.gd/Z6vXmb
Source
COVID Test is the Virus - Airlines Calling for Passenger COVID Testing - Primer Sequence: CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT - "Positive" Result in All Human Beings - Practice Self-Exceptionalism to Get Over This Insanity - Globalist COVID Massive Failure (Exit Strategy Coming) - DO NOT CONSENT https://is.gd/O1TzJc
If law exists Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police must face charges https://is.gd/amUliJ
Report #191|NewsPanel China:CCP Genocide of Uyghurs, Falun Gong: Dr. Tohti, Dr. Sidick, Mitch Gerber https://is.gd/57S3h9
Joe Imbriano - Mystery illness in schools - The war on children, oxygen - Coming attack in schools https://is.gd/zA8fxL
Mark Steele offers his latest views of the intensifying threat of EMFs in the form of 5G https://is.gd/u9QQca
Lena Pu talks to Health Australia Party 30th July 2020 https://is.gd/K61snu
Intelligence: Youtube { david hawkins jason goodman https://is.gd/8vG8pN last uploads } & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com
5G Genocide Liability Notice – Updated June 2020 https://is.gd/guqe0s
The real plan with the new cell towers https://is.gd/mIggjY
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Switzerland founded French Foreign Legion for Swiss Mercenaries & the King`s Killers became Police https://is.gd/gMM5T5
Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/ogqzS0
The swisslamic state killers use oxygen deprivation torture for brain hypoxia https://is.gd/ocoKkm
Swiss torture detention center Amthaus Bern in nazi Switzerland https://is.gd/TNJkTa
Code O2T Torture: Lifting out the soul for a satanic ritual in a sacrifice to a pharaonic deity https://is.gd/XGASa3
Code O2T Torture - Folter https://is.gd/9Os12R
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3P6yKf8trJRD/
A Message from Dr. Bodo Schiffmann about the Covid19 https://is.gd/6MQwuJ
Quote: "For all people around the world!Dr. Bodo Schiffman is a ENT (ear-nose-throat) specialist in Germany that makes YouTube video series since the beginning of the Covid19 panic in Germany.Many of his videos was deleted by YouTube, so that he has to create many channels and at the end moved to BitChute. You can find his video series in German from his channels: 1. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPIdT5vkOwQyDAtyhxaFzw 2. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC94WBmb8xvVUcV_b9Px0P3A 3. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFqZplJLluQB/ Almost all of his explainations in March and April match with the reality in last summer. He predicted correctly that the Covid-19 is not very dangerous as the politicians and mass media as assumed. He works also together with Dr. Heiko Schoening and many other doctors and activisms for the protest movement in Germany. Dr. Heiko Schöning was arrested in Hyde park as a special guest."
-
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4C6xaSIpC6Z/
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 2 of 2 https://is.gd/HSVkNS
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Schools returning in September with Mark Steele and Lee Garrett, 13th August 2020 https://is.gd/TEchXn
Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
COVID-19 dictator coup attempt in and via Victoria Australia August 2020 https://is.gd/gqLNMo
5G step to genocide - Know their plan Know their weakness (Enhanced) https://is.gd/Fe70pv
Skeptic society is part of Fabian society and their secret agenda, Karl Marx's communist manifesto https://is.gd/URequa
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA https://is.gd/Z6vXmb
Source
COVID Test is the Virus - Airlines Calling for Passenger COVID Testing - Primer Sequence: CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT - "Positive" Result in All Human Beings - Practice Self-Exceptionalism to Get Over This Insanity - Globalist COVID Massive Failure (Exit Strategy Coming) - DO NOT CONSENT https://is.gd/O1TzJc
If law exists Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police must face charges https://is.gd/amUliJ
Report #191|NewsPanel China:CCP Genocide of Uyghurs, Falun Gong: Dr. Tohti, Dr. Sidick, Mitch Gerber https://is.gd/57S3h9
Joe Imbriano - Mystery illness in schools - The war on children, oxygen - Coming attack in schools https://is.gd/zA8fxL
Mark Steele offers his latest views of the intensifying threat of EMFs in the form of 5G https://is.gd/u9QQca
Lena Pu talks to Health Australia Party 30th July 2020 https://is.gd/K61snu
Intelligence: Youtube { david hawkins jason goodman https://is.gd/8vG8pN last uploads } & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com
5G Genocide Liability Notice – Updated June 2020 https://is.gd/guqe0s
The real plan with the new cell towers https://is.gd/mIggjY
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Switzerland founded French Foreign Legion for Swiss Mercenaries & the King`s Killers became Police https://is.gd/gMM5T5
Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/ogqzS0
The swisslamic state killers use oxygen deprivation torture for brain hypoxia https://is.gd/ocoKkm
Swiss torture detention center Amthaus Bern in nazi Switzerland https://is.gd/TNJkTa
Code O2T Torture: Lifting out the soul for a satanic ritual in a sacrifice to a pharaonic deity https://is.gd/XGASa3
Code O2T Torture - Folter https://is.gd/9Os12R
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.