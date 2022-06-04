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Refuge and Survival in the End Times- Preparing for the coming Trouble
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164 views • June 04, 2022
Refuge Survival in the End Times w/ special guests Twitch from ShieldBearer of Faith and Refuge Training
Most of us have lived in peace for so long that we wouldn't know how to handle devastation, battle, and chaos. Join us tonight as we discuss refuge and survival training for end times.
Subscribe to Pounders Live for Live Q&A: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ...
Twitch YouTube channel. Shieldbearer of Faith
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZY...
Patrion
https://www.patreon.com/sheildbearero...
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#PoundersLive
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Most of us have lived in peace for so long that we wouldn't know how to handle devastation, battle, and chaos. Join us tonight as we discuss refuge and survival training for end times.
Subscribe to Pounders Live for Live Q&A: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ...
Twitch YouTube channel. Shieldbearer of Faith
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZY...
Patrion
https://www.patreon.com/sheildbearero...
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Get your first month free
Use Promo Code: BB
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#PoundersLive
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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