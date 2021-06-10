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hunger games hand symbol now used by anti vaxxers
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83 views • June 10, 2021
normal authoritarianism and dictatorships are bad and evil and we must denounce them at all costs but the government arresting and expand our power to fight a virus that is the most nonfatal virus right now is ok oh and Asians using a symbol from a show that is based in medieval Europe is not a example of cultural appropriation for some reason
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https://parler.com/#/user/anon1556
https://gab.com/vanjohnson
https://mewe.com/i/vanjohnson26
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https://usa.life/anon1556
https://xephula.com/anon1566
https://politichatter.com/anon1566cc
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https://bittube.tv/profile/anon1556
https://ugetube.com/@anon1556
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anon1556
https://2ubii.com/@anon1566
https://rumble.com/c/c-688867
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qRXQlIVCyOTT/
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