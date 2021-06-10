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hunger games hand symbol now used by anti vaxxers
anon1556
anon1556
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83 views • June 10, 2021
normal authoritarianism and dictatorships are bad and evil and we must denounce them at all costs but the government arresting and expand our power to fight a virus that is the most nonfatal virus right now is ok oh and Asians using a symbol from a show that is based in medieval Europe is not a example of cultural appropriation for some reason

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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