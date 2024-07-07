An Intentional Special - "Short Video: Safe and Effective?" with Dan and Brenda Van Ackeren

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Van Ackeren was an extremely physically-active man who followed the science and did what he thought was the right thing in taking the Pfizer bioweapon which has now left him disabled and unable to work. Follow us at https://micmeow.com!
You can also view this short video and follow us at:
https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional
https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277
https://intentional.locals.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm-d4W6oUojoFioPhIRGIEQ
https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow
https://substack.com/@micsmeow
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=73931020
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mic-meow
https://truthsocial.com/@micmeow
https://gettr.com/user/micmeow
https://franksocial.com/profile/219775
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional