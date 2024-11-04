Biden's Halloween Party (part 1): The Hollow Reed

Some people have commented on certain aspects of this Halloween Event. However, I will go into more details about the symbolic parts that people missed. Satanism is a real thing. People don't understand it the way they should.

Also, I make a mention of the movie Sharknado in this video. Unfortunately, I forgot to talk about Tara Reid. So I will write it here. "Tara" is a play on the word "tares", as in "the wheat and tares" from the Bible. Her last name is "Reid". Well, this fits into the "Reed" part of the topic. Another bit of word play. These people that cast the movies are specific in why they cast them. Being talented at acting isn't the priority. Its the subliminal message being sent.