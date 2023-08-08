"Let Me Tell You Who You Are" - Laura Perry Smalts - Freedom Alive® Ep64

Laura Perry Smalts was angry at God and hated being a female. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and live as a man named Jake. But despite what the media is throwing at us about the remedies for gender confusion, God is in the transformation business! Hear Laura's amazing story and how she now is helping others discover God's purpose for their identity on this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive.®

