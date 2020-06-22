D. MMS: My first 28 days taking Chlorine Dioxide. A day-to-day Journal record.

This is my long-version of what I experienced while taking MMS (aka Chlorine Dioxide) for the first time and through 28 days. I kept a daily journal of my experience and read the experience here. The main benefits that I experienced were...1. Clearer and sharper brain function (no more brain fog)2. Most aches and pains in the body went away.3. Increased physical energy.4. Faster recovery of muscles after working or working out.6. Cardio exercise seemed easier.7. Sugar cravings decreased down to almost nothing.8. I crave healthier and more natural foods. (Not processed)9. Prostate function increased - don't need to get up to urinate during the night like before10. Trigger finger issue with both thumbs disappeared.11. Anxiety and chest tightness/heaviness disappeared.12. Sinus issue dried up and almost disappeared. (I hope to fully correct this with another round of the Protocol 1000 with some extra things like adding dmso and bentonite clay).13. Didn't feel sore muscles after doing extensive workouts with yardwork and biking.14. I lost 5+ lbs (maybe more but I wasn't tracking this).15. People telling me that I look younger...facial skin. (I definately feel younger).Negative Results of Chlorine Dioxide:1. Slight nausea during about 4-5 of the days. Only a few minutes each.2. Slight diahreah during the P1000 period during about 5 days and 1 day during start up week. (These can't even be calld the "runs" because it was at a smaller scale.3. I lost $150 because I eneded up buying the materials and equipment to make a 10-year supply of more Chlorine Dioxide. I am sold on this suppliment and will continue to take it :)4. I keep giving my 10-year supply bottles away to friends and family because I know it helps with all of the above.Learn more from my free ebook:Mewehttps://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruthTelegramMillennialmms.comMMS Info Spreadsheet Link: