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BASES2014 Cathi Morgan Transhumization - MK Ultra in the UK
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111 views • January 15, 2022
Cathi Morgan first spoke at the AMMACH conference and continues her personal research into her MK-Ultra and other secret government programs. She has also spoken at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware events. Cathi also provided extensive interviews starting at AMMACH with first interview for that project in 2011 and many more for the Bases project. She also has her own blog at https://cathki.wordpress.com/
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