Dr. Ardis Show | Toxic Dental Practices to Avoid

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In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis breaks down some of the most common dental practices and materials that may pose hidden health risks - especially when used routinely over time. Far too many people assume dental care is automatically safe, but Dr. Ardis walks through published research showing how certain procedures and protocols can contribute to toxic exposure, chronic inflammation, immune stress, and systemic health issues.