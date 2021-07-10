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Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Biden Contact Tracers Planning Forceful Entry Into American Homes Under "Strike Force" Plan
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474 views • July 10, 2021
This special Saturday edition of The Alex Jones Show is an absolute must see and share! Nick Fuentes, Michael Malice, Andrew Torba and others all make appearances
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
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