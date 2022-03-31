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233 ⋆ Alois Irlmaier ⋆ Aktuelles ⋆ Horoskop
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25758 views • March 31, 2022
Gericht in Fankreich stuft Tod durch Impfung als Selbstmord ein:
"Die Effekte der experimentellen Impfung waren öffentlich bekannt,
und es gibt kein Gesetz, das Jemand zur Impfung zwingt.
Demnach ist der Todesfall tatsächlich Selbstmord."
Lebensversicherungen zahlen nicht,
weil "Tod durch freiwillige Annahme eines fatalen Risikos
bei Teilnahme an einem Experiment"
https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2022/02/08/life-insurance-company-refuses-to-pay-out-life-insurance-policy-because-death-was-from-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/
"Pfisser" sponsort die Oscars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNIxV9hHATs
U. Filmsets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3Iv1CBpEl4&;t=898s
.
"Die Effekte der experimentellen Impfung waren öffentlich bekannt,
und es gibt kein Gesetz, das Jemand zur Impfung zwingt.
Demnach ist der Todesfall tatsächlich Selbstmord."
Lebensversicherungen zahlen nicht,
weil "Tod durch freiwillige Annahme eines fatalen Risikos
bei Teilnahme an einem Experiment"
https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2022/02/08/life-insurance-company-refuses-to-pay-out-life-insurance-policy-because-death-was-from-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/
"Pfisser" sponsort die Oscars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNIxV9hHATs
U. Filmsets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3Iv1CBpEl4&;t=898s
.
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