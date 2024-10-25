© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon War Current Military Analysis 10-24-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IA_fegspFA
روسيا تنقل مصنع سوخوي الى ايران و اسرائيل تعلن تأجيل ضرب ايران بسبب " التسريبات
Russia moves the Sukhoi factory to Iran, and Israel announces the postponement of the attack on Iran due to “leaks.”