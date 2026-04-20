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Roswell UFO Crash Sparks Military Panic, Cover-Up, Claims of Secret Facilities - Donald Schmitt
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What really happened in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947? Following the discovery of strange metallic debris, the U.S. military secured the area amid murmurs of a downed UFO. Roswell has since become the epicenter of UFO speculation and theories, prompting many, like Donald Schmitt, to dedicate their time and research to finding the truth about what happened. Donald is an investigative journalist, author, and expert on all things Roswell-related. He recounts the 1947 UFO incident, the alleged government cover-up, and the hundreds of testimonies from people with firsthand knowledge. Was the debris really just a fallen weather balloon as claimed? From allegations of possible alien bodies removed from the Roswell wreckage to accounts of an underground research facility and refrigerated hangar, Donald dishes out all the details on this alien phenomenon.



TAKEAWAYS


Some accounts claim that bodies were recovered from the crash site with one alien being still being alive when discovered


The Roswell Army Air Field initially announced in 1947 that they had recovered a flying ‘disc’


Military officials changed the original claim of discovering a flying ‘disc’ to only finding a weather balloon


The Roswell crash site was well secured, and any tangible evidence was quickly removed by the U.S. military



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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #DonSchmitt #RoswellIncident #UFOHistory #AlienConspiracy #1947Roswell #UFOResearch #RoswellUFO #ProjectMogul #UAPDisclosure #AlienMystery #AlienDisclosure #UAPMystery #Roswell1947 #AlienEncounter #UFOWitness #UAPDisclosure


Keywords
panicmilitaryaliensuforoswellhistoryconspiracyweatherdisclosurearmyend timesnew mexicouaptina griffincounter culture momdonald schmitt
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