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US-UK Intel Agencies Cyber War Trickery, Millions in USA Losing Homes, H5N1 Update, and More 11.28.2020
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2478 views • November 28, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
US – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent Media
Submitted by John
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/11/reports/us-uk-intel-agencies-declare-cyber-war-on-independent-media/
--
"Dark Winter" - Millions Of Americans Are Expected To Lose Their Homes
Submitted by Karen
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/dark-winter-millions-americans-expected-lose-their-homes
--
Brutal hailstorm kills dozens of swans and geese in Utah (videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/hailstorm-kills-birds-usa-utah-video.html
--
Terrifying flooding in Brazil, Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo
https://youtu.be/AYOPMmz8aaU
--
Iran Blames Israel, US For Assassination Of Top Nuclear Scientist
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/head-irans-nuclear-weapons-project-assassinated
--
The Middle East is About to Up in Smoke (Clip: Full video link below)
https://youtu.be/znutylt86Ww
--
Could Avian Flu's highly contagious strain of the H5 variant be the next human pandemic?
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/could-avian-flus-highly-contagious.html?m=1
Related: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/heads-up-millions-of-birds-are-being.html?m=1
--
Situation Update – Nov. 27th – DoD vs. CIA firefight in Frankfurt as covert war against the deep state RAGES across the globe
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-27-situation-update-nov-27th-dod-vs-cia-covert-war.html
--
RAW Interview: Spokane woman describes COVID-19 symptoms
https://youtu.be/7dqaUx-gmBk
--
James Delingpole: "No sane informed person would wear a face mask"
https://youtu.be/_3iXEk_629E
--
Heads Up! 'Compliance Units' Rolled Out In Maryland After Governor's Remarks On Face Masks
https://youtu.be/VkbWjQ5KJdE
--
Faces of COVID-19: What were your symptoms?
https://youtu.be/m2fwT1wVj0E
--
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rejects COVID-19 shot, calls masks taboo
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-brazil-health-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-0295d39d3032aa14c6675b8b4080e8cc
--
UK appoints vaccines minister to oversee COVID inoculations
https://apnews.com/article/london-coronavirus-pandemic-boris-johnson-e4bcda74372252b779b871a2782fb4a5
--
VIRUS TODAY: Black Friday shoppers stay home
https://apnews.com/article/business-shopping-10-things-to-know-coronavirus-pandemic-holidays-b434aa2d3857768f1486a0b9cd889fd1
--
Los Angeles orders more restrictions as coronavirus surges
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-los-angeles-coronavirus-pandemic-f805036396c92da0a2fa6aa518f811c3
--
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
https://apnews.com/article/travel-pandemics-thanksgiving-holidays-coronavirus-pandemic-e200cfa82b0cd6e446a3b329c2c4271f
--
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-executions-cc1b22bda846df0b331597a3b65010bb
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
US – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent Media
Submitted by John
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/11/reports/us-uk-intel-agencies-declare-cyber-war-on-independent-media/
--
"Dark Winter" - Millions Of Americans Are Expected To Lose Their Homes
Submitted by Karen
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/dark-winter-millions-americans-expected-lose-their-homes
--
Brutal hailstorm kills dozens of swans and geese in Utah (videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/hailstorm-kills-birds-usa-utah-video.html
--
Terrifying flooding in Brazil, Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo
https://youtu.be/AYOPMmz8aaU
--
Iran Blames Israel, US For Assassination Of Top Nuclear Scientist
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/head-irans-nuclear-weapons-project-assassinated
--
The Middle East is About to Up in Smoke (Clip: Full video link below)
https://youtu.be/znutylt86Ww
--
Could Avian Flu's highly contagious strain of the H5 variant be the next human pandemic?
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/could-avian-flus-highly-contagious.html?m=1
Related: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/heads-up-millions-of-birds-are-being.html?m=1
--
Situation Update – Nov. 27th – DoD vs. CIA firefight in Frankfurt as covert war against the deep state RAGES across the globe
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-27-situation-update-nov-27th-dod-vs-cia-covert-war.html
--
RAW Interview: Spokane woman describes COVID-19 symptoms
https://youtu.be/7dqaUx-gmBk
--
James Delingpole: "No sane informed person would wear a face mask"
https://youtu.be/_3iXEk_629E
--
Heads Up! 'Compliance Units' Rolled Out In Maryland After Governor's Remarks On Face Masks
https://youtu.be/VkbWjQ5KJdE
--
Faces of COVID-19: What were your symptoms?
https://youtu.be/m2fwT1wVj0E
--
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rejects COVID-19 shot, calls masks taboo
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-brazil-health-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-0295d39d3032aa14c6675b8b4080e8cc
--
UK appoints vaccines minister to oversee COVID inoculations
https://apnews.com/article/london-coronavirus-pandemic-boris-johnson-e4bcda74372252b779b871a2782fb4a5
--
VIRUS TODAY: Black Friday shoppers stay home
https://apnews.com/article/business-shopping-10-things-to-know-coronavirus-pandemic-holidays-b434aa2d3857768f1486a0b9cd889fd1
--
Los Angeles orders more restrictions as coronavirus surges
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-los-angeles-coronavirus-pandemic-f805036396c92da0a2fa6aa518f811c3
--
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
https://apnews.com/article/travel-pandemics-thanksgiving-holidays-coronavirus-pandemic-e200cfa82b0cd6e446a3b329c2c4271f
--
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-executions-cc1b22bda846df0b331597a3b65010bb
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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