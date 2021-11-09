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Psychozyme Dimensions – the final secret (by Ivo Sasek)
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44 views • November 09, 2021
Ivo Sasek sheds light on the indispensability of world-democratic decisions in this speech. He reveals step by step the addictive development of world leaders increasingly tormenting us - starting with their greed and power addiction with their all-round abuse of power, leading to adrenochrome addiction, the drug from the blood of tortured children, ending with their last drug in the drug chain: the suffering of the peoples, to satisfy their psychozyme addiction… Sasek explains this new term here - it's well worth watching completely!
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