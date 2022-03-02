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Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt | The Woman Who Exposed America's Dumbing Down Plot
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25 views • March 02, 2022
Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt: The Woman Who Exposed America's Dumbing Down Plot
Kissinger Out of the Closet: https://newswithviews.com/iserbyt/iserbyt3.htm - https://archive.is/yC8W2 -
The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America: A Chronological Paper Trail (1999). ISBN 978-0966707106.
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/
Her son's website: http://americandeception.com/ad/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlotte_Thomson_Iserbyt
Clip by Kristall from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7HAzbWcb5UP/ - March 2, 2022
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt | The Woman Who Exposed Skull & Bones, Dumbing Down Plot
Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt, Dumbing Down Plot, March 2 2022.
Kissinger Out of the Closet: https://newswithviews.com/iserbyt/iserbyt3.htm - https://archive.is/yC8W2 -
The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America: A Chronological Paper Trail (1999). ISBN 978-0966707106.
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/
Her son's website: http://americandeception.com/ad/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlotte_Thomson_Iserbyt
Clip by Kristall from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7HAzbWcb5UP/ - March 2, 2022
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt | The Woman Who Exposed Skull & Bones, Dumbing Down Plot
Remembering Charlotte Iserbyt, Dumbing Down Plot, March 2 2022.
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