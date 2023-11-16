Create New Account
InfoWars - Michael Yon - American Reporters Kidnapped in Mexico for Reporting on Invasion - 11-15-2023
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
354 Subscribers
121 views
Published a day ago

Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the volatility of the border invasion that got 2 American reporters kidnapped in Mexico.

Keywords
infowarsborder crisisinvasionreporterscartelexecutionkidnappedsquadsmichael yon

logo

