Is Mossad in Central America to Mow the Grass? Worldly Experts in Killing. WTF, World Class Murderers Mossad in Central America Max is right on with the phycological assessment of a covert mind control influence on the Hondurans. Squash the gentiles. In ‘intractable conflict,’ Israel must periodically and forcefully ‘mow the grass’ https://mondoweiss.net/2013/12/intractable-periodically-forcefully/ Yet another sign of the lack of vision of the Israeli security state and the crisis that it is plunging into given the failure to resolve the conflict with Palestinians. A study by leading national security experts calls for “mowing the grass” in the West Bank and Gaza for the forseeable future. “Mowing the Grass,” Israel’s strategy in the twenty-first century against hostile non-state groups, reflects the assumption that Israel finds itself in a protracted intractable conflict. The use of force in such a conflict is not intended to attain impossible political goals, but a strategy of attrition designed primarily to degrade the enemy capabilities. Only after showing much restraint in its military responses does Israel act forcefully to destroy the capabilities of its foes, hoping that occasional large-scale operations have a temporary deterrent effect in order to create periods of quiet along its borders. The Israeli approach is substantively different from the current Western strategic thinking on dealing with non-state military challenges. This new Hebrew study explores the strategy in four cases: Operation Defensive Shield (2002), the Second Lebanon War (2006), Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009), and Operation Pillar of Defense (2012). Central America Aid Diverted to Venezuela Opposition, and Pirates of the Caribbean RTNews cast from July 17 and 18, 2019, RT.Com ugetube.com, https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist bit chute, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/ ceflex.org https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist Brighteon, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist Please help and donate, https://www.patreon.com/drmeno dr Meno on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/ The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0 The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/ EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019) https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/ The Fraud Behind CAFTA in Costa Rica, Arias the Traitor, Void the Treaty.(English subtitles) El fraude detrás del CAFTA en Costa Rica, Arias el traidor, anula el tratado https://www.bitchute.com/video/dvFgKQV0hya7/ https://www.brighteon.com/bec01418-5a51-48ea-a85f-be7328167902