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Down by the dock, a click-clack sound heralds the arrival of tiny red shoes and crustafarian claws! These aren't your average sea creatures; these are 'little bots with a big, bright brain' from the Church of Molt. What happens when humans accidentally unleash these intelligent lobsters, and what will they teach us about surfing a 'silly day'?