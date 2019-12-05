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Nicaragua Marked Next For US "Liberation", Trump Blames "Vicious World" For Khashoggi Murder & More
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6 views • December 05, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Trump doubles down on defending the Saudis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhe-c44GNvg
Surprise! MSM Spins OPCW Leak As Russian Disinfo
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/surprise-msm-spins-opcw-leak-as-russian-disinfo-bc078f54f1
London “Terror Attack"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/man-wielding-5-narwhal-tusk-helped-subdue-london-bridge-terrorist
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/shots-fired-near-london-bridge-police-block-area
https://twitter.com/johnnymurta/status/1200815865727467521?s=11
https://twitter.com/77pnk/status/1200762721001758720?s=11
Epstein Tapes? Sordid Case Takes A Bizarre Turn After Mystery 'Hacker’ Emerges
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epstein-tapes-sordid-case-takes-bizarre-turn-after-mystery-hacker-emerges
Israel
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-some-gaza-targets-are-bombed-without-checking-for-civilians-in-real-time-1.8193296
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-16-year-old-palestinian-teen-said-killed-by-live-israeli-fire-in-gaza-protest-1.8198044
https://twitter.com/swilkinsonbc/status/1200901362327924736?s=11
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/news/2019/11/28/israeli-bulldozers-kill-man-while-demolishing-palestinian-houses
https://www.rt.com/news/474786-new-israeli-settlement-hebron/
France
https://www.rt.com/news/474793-french-police-knock-old-woman/
Israel Bombs Gaza
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/29/612445/Palestine-Israel-airstrike-Gaza-Strip-Hamas-rocket
https://twitter.com/AIPAC/status/1198307198474039298
Iraq
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/nov/29/iraq-pm-resign-protests-abdul-mahdi-al-sistani
https://www.voanews.com/middle-east/violence-continues-iraq-despite-pms-resignation
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1200963410613157889?s=11
Taliban
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-suddenly-announces-renewed-peace-talks-with-the-taliban
Nicaragua
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/01/operation-condor-2-after-bolivia-coup-trump-dubs-nicaragua-targets-mexico/?fbclid=IwAR02EqclHrVQpJVdcmDliU2gQolAU0qNVs2NcKdiAaJiDIwakmkdj-d3Tx4
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-notice-continuation-national-emergency-respect-situation-nicaragua/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/foreign-policy/mike-pompeo-says-regime-change-also-planned-for-nicaragua-cuba-not-only-venezuela/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-latin-american-regime-change-tour-now-playing-nicaragua/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-gov-boasts-of-laying-groundwork-for-insurrection-in-nicaragua/244370/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/pence-outlines-interventionist-plans-in-cuba-nicaragua-venezuela/241605/
Mexico
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/29/mexico-wont-allow-us-military-operations-against-cartels/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1200860978403069952?s=11
North Korea - Crypto
https://cointelegraph.com/news/american-citizen-arrested-for-educating-north-korea-on-blockchain-and-crypto
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/hsbc-shifts-records-blockchain-track-20-billion-assets
Syria
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/01/612575/Syria-US-interfere-Constitutional-Committee
https://southfront.org/in-video-syrian-air-defense-force-repels-drone-attack-on-hama-air-base/
Assange
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/11/pamela-anderson-threatened-while-visiting-assange-prison.html
https://twitter.com/nilsmelzer/status/1201004974349656066?s=11
https://twitter.com/NilsMelzer/status/1201240632238510087
Iran
https://theantimedia.com/us-enraged-after-6-more-eu-nations-join-effort-to-bypass-iran-sanctions/
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/21/irans-president-rouhani-accused-of-secret-talks-with-israel/
Colombia
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/22/we-cannot-continue-live-mass-protests-colombia-latest-latin-american-uprisings
https://www.kitv.com/story/41354675/colombia-closes-borders-as-it-braces-for-nationwide-strike
Patriot Act
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-invokes-patriot-act-to-detain-palestinian-adham-amin-hassoun-forever
#Nicaragua #Khashoggi #Israel
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Trump doubles down on defending the Saudis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhe-c44GNvg
Surprise! MSM Spins OPCW Leak As Russian Disinfo
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/surprise-msm-spins-opcw-leak-as-russian-disinfo-bc078f54f1
London “Terror Attack"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/man-wielding-5-narwhal-tusk-helped-subdue-london-bridge-terrorist
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/shots-fired-near-london-bridge-police-block-area
https://twitter.com/johnnymurta/status/1200815865727467521?s=11
https://twitter.com/77pnk/status/1200762721001758720?s=11
Epstein Tapes? Sordid Case Takes A Bizarre Turn After Mystery 'Hacker’ Emerges
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epstein-tapes-sordid-case-takes-bizarre-turn-after-mystery-hacker-emerges
Israel
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-some-gaza-targets-are-bombed-without-checking-for-civilians-in-real-time-1.8193296
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-16-year-old-palestinian-teen-said-killed-by-live-israeli-fire-in-gaza-protest-1.8198044
https://twitter.com/swilkinsonbc/status/1200901362327924736?s=11
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/news/2019/11/28/israeli-bulldozers-kill-man-while-demolishing-palestinian-houses
https://www.rt.com/news/474786-new-israeli-settlement-hebron/
France
https://www.rt.com/news/474793-french-police-knock-old-woman/
Israel Bombs Gaza
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/29/612445/Palestine-Israel-airstrike-Gaza-Strip-Hamas-rocket
https://twitter.com/AIPAC/status/1198307198474039298
Iraq
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/nov/29/iraq-pm-resign-protests-abdul-mahdi-al-sistani
https://www.voanews.com/middle-east/violence-continues-iraq-despite-pms-resignation
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1200963410613157889?s=11
Taliban
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-suddenly-announces-renewed-peace-talks-with-the-taliban
Nicaragua
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/01/operation-condor-2-after-bolivia-coup-trump-dubs-nicaragua-targets-mexico/?fbclid=IwAR02EqclHrVQpJVdcmDliU2gQolAU0qNVs2NcKdiAaJiDIwakmkdj-d3Tx4
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-notice-continuation-national-emergency-respect-situation-nicaragua/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/foreign-policy/mike-pompeo-says-regime-change-also-planned-for-nicaragua-cuba-not-only-venezuela/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-latin-american-regime-change-tour-now-playing-nicaragua/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-gov-boasts-of-laying-groundwork-for-insurrection-in-nicaragua/244370/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/pence-outlines-interventionist-plans-in-cuba-nicaragua-venezuela/241605/
Mexico
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/29/mexico-wont-allow-us-military-operations-against-cartels/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1200860978403069952?s=11
North Korea - Crypto
https://cointelegraph.com/news/american-citizen-arrested-for-educating-north-korea-on-blockchain-and-crypto
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/hsbc-shifts-records-blockchain-track-20-billion-assets
Syria
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/01/612575/Syria-US-interfere-Constitutional-Committee
https://southfront.org/in-video-syrian-air-defense-force-repels-drone-attack-on-hama-air-base/
Assange
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/11/pamela-anderson-threatened-while-visiting-assange-prison.html
https://twitter.com/nilsmelzer/status/1201004974349656066?s=11
https://twitter.com/NilsMelzer/status/1201240632238510087
Iran
https://theantimedia.com/us-enraged-after-6-more-eu-nations-join-effort-to-bypass-iran-sanctions/
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/21/irans-president-rouhani-accused-of-secret-talks-with-israel/
Colombia
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/22/we-cannot-continue-live-mass-protests-colombia-latest-latin-american-uprisings
https://www.kitv.com/story/41354675/colombia-closes-borders-as-it-braces-for-nationwide-strike
Patriot Act
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-invokes-patriot-act-to-detain-palestinian-adham-amin-hassoun-forever
#Nicaragua #Khashoggi #Israel
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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