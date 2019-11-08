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Civil War Arises in Illinois
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120 views • November 08, 2019
Civil War Arises in Illinois! Joint Chiefs of Staff High Security Evaluations Action Officer (ret.) several classifieds deep, Al Cuppett, reveals letter from Illinois policeman on the coming civil war between Illinois police! Who would have guessed the upcoming Civil War in America would start in the land of Lincoln... The substance of this letter appears to anticipate the passing of Congressional Act H.R. 1111 which brings a United Nations style of government to the US...
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