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Crosman 22 cal Diamondback NitroPiston Elite with a Leapers Scope
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120 views • March 19, 2022
BT Video#1AirRifle22cal
SPECIAL NOTE: I Did pull some of my shots
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Scope is a Fixed 6 Power Leapers
Thank You
Ammo Used:Premier crosman Piranha 14.3 gr
SPECIAL NOTE: I Did pull some of my shots
Please Follow me (Verified Account) at: www.orby's.net/Dragon84
I post other info, Item Reviews tips ect so Please
Subscribe to my minds.com link: https://www.minds.com/jstore/
Scope is a Fixed 6 Power Leapers
Thank You
Ammo Used:Premier crosman Piranha 14.3 gr
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