X22 REPORT - Ep. 2969a - Biden Has Lost The Economic Narrative, Trump Sends Message About The Tax Cuts

X22 REPORT - Financial News Ep. 2969a - Jan. 10, 2023

Biden Has Lost The Economic Narrative, Trump Sends Message About The Tax Cuts

The [CB]/[WEF] are pushing their GND agenda, now they want to ban gas powered stoves. What they are trying to do, centralize everything to electricity, which they would control, the people are not buying what they are selling. The World Bank is projected that the economy is going to implode. Trump warns not to let the tax cuts expire, they must be renewed.

