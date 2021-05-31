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Ninth Amendment & Patient Rights - You Need To Know
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185 views • May 31, 2021
Friends, we have heard a lot about the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution for the united States of America. However, the Ninth Amendment recognizes, protects and guarantees other rights not specifically listed in the other Bill of Rights as belonging to the people. In this episode of "Hamner It Out", the Ninth Amendment is reviewed and a review of your medical rights recognized by the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and some interesting information coming from Health and Human Services, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
As a bonus piece of information, it appears the Center for Disease Control (CDC), aka the Coalition for Dominance and Control, may be purging some data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Remember, VAERS only captures about 1% of all adverse events regarding vaccines and now the COVID-19 experimental mRNA technology gene-altering medical therapy injections. Plus, a discovered video indicates a pharmacist in Georgia is giving these COVID-19 experimental injections because the corporate office said to do so. Despite not knowing what is in these injections, the insert being intentionally left blank, the injections being experimental, and zero knowledge of any of the over 400 adverse reactions including death, this pharmacist proclaimed to sleep like a baby every night even though these experimental injections are now available to children as young as 12.
H/T to Truth or Consequences at Brighteon.com.
Sources:
https://www.americanpatient.org/aha-patients-bill-of-rights/
https://aapsonline.org/patient-bill-rights/
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/ethics/patient-rights
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/ethics/ethically-sound-innovation-medical-practice
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-individuals/guidance-materials-for-consumers/index.html
https://www.hhs.gov/answers/health-insurance-reform/what-are-my-health-care-rights/index.html
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-individuals/employers-health-information-workplace/index.html
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-masks.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-testing.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-vaccines.pdf
https://www.brighteon.com/c37e9966-ecd9-4b17-afb5-34bd7d4bdaaf
https://www.brighteon.com/9c7ebe2a-c67e-46ee-8abf-7bd74b3f92c0 – WARNING! Colorful language.
As a bonus piece of information, it appears the Center for Disease Control (CDC), aka the Coalition for Dominance and Control, may be purging some data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Remember, VAERS only captures about 1% of all adverse events regarding vaccines and now the COVID-19 experimental mRNA technology gene-altering medical therapy injections. Plus, a discovered video indicates a pharmacist in Georgia is giving these COVID-19 experimental injections because the corporate office said to do so. Despite not knowing what is in these injections, the insert being intentionally left blank, the injections being experimental, and zero knowledge of any of the over 400 adverse reactions including death, this pharmacist proclaimed to sleep like a baby every night even though these experimental injections are now available to children as young as 12.
H/T to Truth or Consequences at Brighteon.com.
Sources:
https://www.americanpatient.org/aha-patients-bill-of-rights/
https://aapsonline.org/patient-bill-rights/
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/ethics/patient-rights
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/ethics/ethically-sound-innovation-medical-practice
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-individuals/guidance-materials-for-consumers/index.html
https://www.hhs.gov/answers/health-insurance-reform/what-are-my-health-care-rights/index.html
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-individuals/employers-health-information-workplace/index.html
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-masks.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-testing.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-vaccines.pdf
https://www.brighteon.com/c37e9966-ecd9-4b17-afb5-34bd7d4bdaaf
https://www.brighteon.com/9c7ebe2a-c67e-46ee-8abf-7bd74b3f92c0 – WARNING! Colorful language.
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