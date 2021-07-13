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Climate Chaos July 1-12, 2021 | End of Days Events
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81 views • July 13, 2021
All of this footage was shot between July 1, 2021 and July 12,2021. You can call it
climate change or what ever. Just know, what is happening right now was foretold
us by Jesus. These events mark the last days of the final generation, the generation of the fig tree. Stop trying to save yourself. Repent! The Day of the LORD is at hand.
His Kingdom will be established here on the earth very soon.
More at https://welcomehome777.com/
climate change or what ever. Just know, what is happening right now was foretold
us by Jesus. These events mark the last days of the final generation, the generation of the fig tree. Stop trying to save yourself. Repent! The Day of the LORD is at hand.
His Kingdom will be established here on the earth very soon.
More at https://welcomehome777.com/
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