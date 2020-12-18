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ThePatriotNurse: The REAL Way The Left Will Implement Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines
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386 views • December 18, 2020
Posted 14November2020 In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the specter of mandatory vaccination, the tactics of the left and how they will seek to implement their "change." Foisting their will on the American Public is how they do business. What can we do to put distance between our family and their sick ideals of power? Company Vaccine Mandates. Have your food stored up, Meet your needs at Home, Home-school your Children, get out of Debt. This is dealing with Faith. They want to take your Firearms away, Remember Ruby Ridge and Waco! You are dealing with Preschoolers. Vote with your Pocketbook.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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