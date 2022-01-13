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Zombies are coming, they are preparing
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1182 views • January 13, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have videos to share about how the British armed forces ,CDC and FEMA are preparing for a zombie apocalypse
Here is link to one of the videos shown https://www.brighteon.com/bdd04d78-5d5c-4cec-b339-f63298dfd564
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
Here is link to one of the videos shown https://www.brighteon.com/bdd04d78-5d5c-4cec-b339-f63298dfd564
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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