Narc Abuse and Gang Stalking U 2 get U 2 commit Suicide so they can access your Strawman Account 💰

Why are you being Gangstalked?



What do you have that they want?



What is motivating them to harass you?



If you can figure out what they want, you can figure a way out.



Money is a hell of a motivator. Your death could bring thousands or millions to someone.



Maybe they just need you locked away or incapacitated for a time.



These people leave clues. What do you have in common with other TIs?



#Strawman #LifeInsurance #Gaslighting

#psychological warfare #christianity



Is this a spiritual war?

Are they after your soul?

Is there a Bond with your straw man name on it waiting to be paid out?



There is a war going on right now in the spiritual and physical realms. Watch your diet and who you allow around you. These dark energy vampires have the ability to jump into open vessels. They can hijack your family, friends, neighbors, or complete strangers. They will try and trick you into going places in order to set you up. They will poison your food. Travel with activated charcoal at all times. If you feel funny after eating or drinking something, take 2 capsules with 8 ounces of water. These devils will do anything to drive you crazy so that you commit suicide or they’ll try and get you institutionalized. If this doesn’t work they’ll try and get you to assault someone or lie to the police and say you assaulted them or threatened to kill them. If they can’t dance on your grave, they settle for you being locked up in prison. It’s all about letting you know who’s in charge of your life; them. 🥴 Stay focused and remain calm. Document everything. Stay safe.









#jesus

#endtimes

#mandelaeffect

#bible

#bibleverses

#biblescriptures

#kjv

#biblebeliever

#biblequiz

#biblestudy

#biblechallenge

#kjvbible

#kjvonly

#cern

#matrix

#quantumcomputer

#gaslighting

#narcissist

#gangstalking

#targetedindividual

#chosenones

#empath

#christian

#faith

#nwo