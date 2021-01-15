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10Things YOU NEED to Know About the Covid-1984 HoloVaxx
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153 views • January 15, 2021
First, Thank you to all who have viewed my videos I share, whether you liked or not, thank you for your time spent with me. I think our ideas of what it is to be human have been subverted not by our choice fully. This video scared me to do simply because of real world results thusfar with MODERNA and PFIZER Covid 19 vaccine. I myself stop taking their poisons 30 years ago, I rarely get a cold or flu, really rarely.
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