Why Pope Francis Is NOT In Heaven. World Leaders @ Funeral. Antichrist, Man Of Sin, & Mark Of Beast
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
30 views • 7 days ago

Many Catholics and Christians across the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis. World Leaders along with 250,000 attendees are at Saint Peter's Basilica for the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.


Tear-jerking moment Pope Francis consoles boy who asked if his dead atheist dad was in heaven resurfaces after pontiff’s death at 88. Pope Francis was once captured consoling a sobbing little Italian boy who had asked if his dead atheist father had still gone to heaven in a touching video.


The footage of the tear-jerking encounter resurfaced Monday after the pontiff’s death, as the world remembered some of the most heartfelt moments of his papacy.


'He's in Heaven now': Dubliners pay their respects to Pope Francis.


Pope Francis, our father, gone to Heaven, By Owei Lakemfa. As we await the election of a new Pope, can the conclave give the world another pontiff in the mould of Pope Francis?


Here’s what the late Pope Francis said about LGBTQ+ people, abortion and other key issues. The pontiff, who died Monday at 88, was beloved by many progressive Catholics. Pope Francis, who as head of the Roman Catholic Church advocated for a greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ people and protection for migrants, died on Monday after a series of respiratory infections, which were particularly dangerous as he was already missing part of one lung due to a serious bout of pneumonia he experienced as a young man. He was 88.


How does a papal conclave work? People are turning to this Oscar-winning film to find out. Edward Berger’s “Conclave” had a 283% spike in streaming viewership in the 24 hours after Pope Francis died, according to data from the data analytics company Luminate.


#PopeFrancis

#PopeFrancisFuneral

#Vatican

#PopeFrancisDeath

#MarkFrancis

#CatholicChurch

#ManOfSin

#AntiChrist

#Conclave


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAapostasy

#SDAChurch

#SDADoctrine

#SDASermon

#Adventist

#SDA

#Faith

#Bible

#KJV


#DavidHouse

#SDA


#DarkDay

#DarkDays



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

vaticanmark of the beastpope francisantichristman of sinjesuit popeconclavesaving health ministriesdavid houseconclave filmnext popepope francis deathpope francis diespope francis funeralbible prophecy fufilledpapal conclaveis pope francis in heavenwhy pope francis is not in heaven
