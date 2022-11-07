I Remember EMIL PEARSON

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What was I going to find he had underlined in his Bible in so many places? It was like being given the key to the secrets of the universe.
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
The Temple Cleansing FLIPPIN-N-WHIPPING https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d153bba2-7778-4a20-a222-ba54533f9eaf?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html