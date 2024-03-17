New Hampshire Rep Leah Cushman Lays Down Fundamental Law With Precision

We all swore an oath.
The people reserved certain rights.
Law (The Constitution) is to be interpreted based on the meaning of words from that time.
As in the Websters 1828 dictionary
historical analysis method
Representatives are accountable at all times not just in election years.
The people can instruct their representatives within granted authority.
Our primary job is to secure the rights of the people.
The people have a right to a constant observance of the law by their magistrates.
When constitutional rights are violated we magistrates have a duty under our oath to assist and make it right.
When rights are violated and notice is given and we do nothing it can rise to the level of malice.
Let's get back to the people's business.
#operationjosiah
The full video is here:
