Drone Wars Audio Book Part 1 - because of the Chinese Spy Balloon incident
Grand Solar Minimum Solutions
Published 21 hours ago

I started this several years ago when China announced their intention to rely on a lot of small drones, instead of fewer large ones.

With the Chinese spy balloon incident, it seems more relevant than ever.

There is one small X-rated scene at 22:10.

You can find more of my stories at: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=steve+hovland&crid=314TYNLO1RNAQ

dronesemp attackchinese spy balloon

