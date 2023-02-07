Drone Wars Audio Book Part 1 - because of the Chinese Spy Balloon incident

I started this several years ago when China announced their intention to rely on a lot of small drones, instead of fewer large ones.
With the Chinese spy balloon incident, it seems more relevant than ever.
There is one small X-rated scene at 22:10.
You can find more of my stories at: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=steve+hovland&crid=314TYNLO1RNAQ
