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Max Igan: The Great Reset Phase 3! [01.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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192 views • April 01, 2022
What Ukraine is HIDING from YOU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPG6oxa1-Gg

Federal budget 2022: Covid-19 restrictions tipped to return as government warns of winter Omicron wave
https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/federal-budget/federal-budget-2022-covid19-restrictions-tipped-to-return-as-government-warns-of-winter-omicron-wave/news-story/da98314ea07803abeaa9daf30ce3fd27

Hotter nights increase risk of death from heart disease for men in early 60s
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/mar/28/hotter-nights-summer-increase-risk-death-heart-disease-men-early-60s

AHPRA
https://rumble.com/vytgmt-ahpra.html

Major phone and SIM-card change planned for South Africa – what you should know
https://businesstech.co.za/news/mobile/570954/major-phone-and-sim-card-change-planned-for-south-africa-what-you-should-know/

ARROGANT Global Leaders Admit They'll 'ABANDON' Traditional Mone
https://www.facebook.com/GlennBeck/videos/677097893613229/?extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&;ref=sharing

Max Igan at Anarchapulco Feb 17, 2018
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=4iqr2SdE2Do

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

TheCrowhouse - 87500 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2ZNWReb4WQGz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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