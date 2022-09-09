Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show : Mayo Clinic Investigation For Deadly Remdesivir Protocols
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago |

Mayo Clinic Investigation For Deadly Remdesivir Protocols, Memphis Massacre Kills 4. Stew Peters goes OFF on the anti white agenda and exposes the mass black terrorism that has taken over the nation! DO NOT MISS!
Ali Shultz joins to expose how she saved her father from the murder mill hospital. The hospitals are profiting from the killer COVID protocols, and Ali is fighting back!
The latest Isreali vaccination studies are out….and the results may shock you. These results PROVE that the government was lying all along. However it does not stop there, it gets worse, MUCH worse.
Jeremy Brown joins to expose he was raided thrown into prison by the FBI, for being a patriot. Still stuck in his cell, Brown details how the Obama and Biden administrations committed TREASON against the American people!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

