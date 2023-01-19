One By One, Hollywood Stars Advertise The Food That Schwab And WEF Want To Impose On All Of Humanity
A growing list of celebrities including Salma Hayek, Anna Faris, Tituss Burgess, Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and Nicole Kidman are forced to eat and promote disgusting, unnatural "food," (bugs, insects, and artificial meat) demeaning themselves before millions, demonstrating they are not allowed to have their personalities, opinions, or ideas. They are more enslaved to the system than any of us, never envy them...
These puppets are trying to brainwash the masses that food of unknown origins is better than natural food!
