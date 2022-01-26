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Little drummerboy, Russia-Ukraine and Rumors of War, Armageddon
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410 views • January 26, 2022
How does many children start to play drums?
In the kitchen... yet sometimes the tools are not appropriate...
Scripture speaks about rumors of war - and what do we have now?
Russia - Ukraine...
In my opinion all planned and staged by dark powers, puppetplayers in the background.
Yet one day Armageddon will comefor certain!
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
In the kitchen... yet sometimes the tools are not appropriate...
Scripture speaks about rumors of war - and what do we have now?
Russia - Ukraine...
In my opinion all planned and staged by dark powers, puppetplayers in the background.
Yet one day Armageddon will comefor certain!
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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