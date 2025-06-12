The Global Culture War Against Iran is a Real War - Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief (IRGC)

The global culture war against Iran is a real war — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief

'This is a vast global conspiracy, truly worldwide and meticulously planned'

'We warn the enemy not to make a mistake, as we have been prepared for war for years' — Hossein Salami.

Adding below, a troubling scenario of posts and MSM spreading possible fear propaganda or lies, that I copied from today that didn't have videos:

Leaked documents were released by Iranian media reportedly reveal that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has been fully coordinating with Israel and carrying out its directives.

These files are part of the sensitive intelligence cache Iran recently seized from Israel.

Then...

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff:

IAEA report on Iran is troubling

The international community is considering how to deal with the IAEA report, and we are monitoring the situation.

ℹ️Today, the IAEA conveniently declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations - for the first time in 20 years.

This comes after Iran published documents showing Rafael Grossi was working closely with Israel on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Then later:

Trump orders 'life threatening' top-Level 4 'DO NOT TRAVEL' to Iraq, as NYT warns Iran to 'immediately' attack area

Khamenei to hit US CENTCOM Iraq - CBS

Also,

Iran warns US & Israel ‘any act of agression will be caught by suprise’ - PressTV

‘Iran is at its highest level of military readness’

This comes as reports say Israel may strike Iran in coming days without US help

And...

💥Iran preps Missile Barrage if Israel strikes

Iranian military and government leaders have already met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike, The NYT reports.

Their answer? A barrage of hundreds of ballistic missiles launched at Israel - without hesitation, a senior Iranian official warned.

Iranian officials also reacted to remarks by US General Michael E. Kurilla, the head of Central Command, as he testified before a House committee that he had presented Donald Trump with “a wide range of options” for a potential strike against Iran.

Iran’s mission to the UN denounced General Kurilla’s comments in a social media post as “militarism” that “fuels instability.”